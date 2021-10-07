journal-news logo
X

Suspect at-large after officer shot in Sidney

Brandon Steele. Photo courtesy Sidney Police Department
Caption
Brandon Steele. Photo courtesy Sidney Police Department

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
14 minutes ago
Brandon Steele is considered armed and dangerous, according to police

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a Sidney officer when police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him Wednesday.

When the officers approached the residence in the 700 bock of Lynn Street 34-year-old Brandon Steele fled on foot, according to the Sidney Police Department.

An officer reportedly made contact with him near a dead end on Ronan Street and shots were fired.

ExploreMost wanted: Dayton man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Steele fled again and was found in an alley off Taft Street. He then shot at another officer, who was struck, according to police. It is not clear what condition the officer is in.

Steele was able to escape and has not been arrested.

ExploreProsecutors want $1M bond reinstated for man accused of shooting Dayton police officer

Anyone with information on his location should call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Sidney City Schools announced Thursday it would be closed for the day to a shooting.

“Sidney City Schools will be closed today (October 7) due to a shooting incident NOT involving our schools,” read a statement posted on the district’s Facebook page. “The shooter involved is at-large. Please look for updates through local news sources and/or the City of Sidney.”

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Greene County Jail inmate who left work detail back in custody, charged
2
Final sentencing ends months of pain for Middletown after death of...
3
Mother’s boyfriend gets max prison sentence in 6-year-old’s abuse and...
4
Sentencing coming Tuesday for man who abused Middletown children and...
5
Jury finds Middletown man guilty of rape, kidnapping and not guilty of...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top