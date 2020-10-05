Man indicted in mallet attack of teen in Centerville park

A 33-year-old Kettering man was indicted Monday in the attack of a 17-year-old girl last month at the Iron Horse Park Trail in Centerville.
Johnny Angelo Hansen is accused of using a rubber mallet to attack the girl the afternoon of Sept. 24 as she was walking on the trail.
“The victim’s screams for help were heard by a neighbor, who witnessed the defendant attacking the girl,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release.
The victim suffered serious cuts on her head, requiring dozens of staples, the release said.
She was able to describe her attacker to Centerville police, what he was wearing and the direction he fled. Police found the suspect, identified as Hansen, along with the mallet. Hansen changed clothes but police found the bloody clothes he was wearing during the attack, Heck stated.
Hansen is charged with two counts each of felonious assault, kidnapping and tampering with evidence. He remains held on $750,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his Thursday arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
