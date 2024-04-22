Man indicted for OVI, vehicular assault in Warren County crash

Just after 8 p.m. on March 5, 2023, a 25-year-old Middletown man was driving a 2005 Ford Focus south on Union Road. Vicars was driving a 2001 Ford Escape in the opposite direction and went left of center, hitting the Focus head on, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

Both drivers were transported to Atrium Medical Center. The driver of the Focus had serious injuries and Vicars had minor injuries.

Vicars tested positive for amphetamines, cannabinoids and opiates, according to the crash report.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 10.