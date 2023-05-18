Illinois man sentenced in child sex sting featured on ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’

“I knew this was going to happen,” Arflack said as he was arrested.

He later agreed to sit and talk on camera with Hansen. Arflack immediately recognized Hansen, and said he had watched his shows on child predators.

Arflack told Hansen and detectives that he previously had sex with two 15-year-old girls — one elsewhere in Ohio and another in Michigan — after chatting with them online.

Sheriff Rob Streck said investigators will reach out to law enforcement regarding the other teens.

“That is definitely one of the primary issues we are looking at, just to see if there are other victims,” Streck told Hansen.

Before he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, a deputy noticed that Arflack was wearing a friendship necklace. The deputy removed it after Arflack told him it was a gift from one of the underage girls with whom he said he had sex.

“You don’t get to keep this,” the deputy told Arflack on camera.

As part of his sentence, Arflack also was classified as a Tier I sexual offender. Once he is released from prison, he will be required to register his address annually for 15 years with his local sheriff’s office.