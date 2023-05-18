X

Illinois man sentenced in child sex sting featured on ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’

Credit: TruBlu

Credit: TruBlu

Crime & Law
By
Updated 2 hours ago

A 54-year-old engineer from Illinois who traveled about 300 miles to meet who he was thought as a 14-year-old girl for sex was sentenced this week to a year in prison.

Brian K. Arflack was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins to 12 months in prison on each charge of importuning and possession of criminal tools, to which Arflack pleaded guilty April 11. The sentences are to be served concurrently, according to court records.

Arflack was one of several March 29 arrests involving a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office task force sting joined by television journalist Chris Hansen and his show “Takedown with Chris Hansen.”

ExploreRELATED: ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’ joins Miami Valley task force for child sex operation

The third episode of the fourth season, available for streaming on TruBlu, centers on Arflack of Willowbrook, Illinois, in suburban Chicago. He drove about 4½ hours to Vandalia near Dayton to the house used for the task force sting dubbed “Operation Intercept.”

When Arflack stepped inside the house and into the living room, he was handcuffed and interviewed by detectives.

“I knew this was going to happen,” Arflack said as he was arrested.

He later agreed to sit and talk on camera with Hansen. Arflack immediately recognized Hansen, and said he had watched his shows on child predators.

ExploreRELATED: 2 out-of-state men among 3 indicted accused of trying to meet teen for sex

Arflack told Hansen and detectives that he previously had sex with two 15-year-old girls — one elsewhere in Ohio and another in Michigan — after chatting with them online.

Sheriff Rob Streck said investigators will reach out to law enforcement regarding the other teens.

“That is definitely one of the primary issues we are looking at, just to see if there are other victims,” Streck told Hansen.

Before he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, a deputy noticed that Arflack was wearing a friendship necklace. The deputy removed it after Arflack told him it was a gift from one of the underage girls with whom he said he had sex.

“You don’t get to keep this,” the deputy told Arflack on camera.

As part of his sentence, Arflack also was classified as a Tier I sexual offender. Once he is released from prison, he will be required to register his address annually for 15 years with his local sheriff’s office.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Warren County teacher charged with assault of 8-year-old Dayton boy
2
Man accused of setting woman on fire indicted for attempted aggravated...
3
Man admits guilt in 2021 beating death of Hamilton resident
4
Third attorney withdraws from case of Hamilton man charged in fatal...
5
5 Middletown police officers cleared after investigation

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top