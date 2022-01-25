Greene County sheriff urges driver caution after deputy’s cruiser hit

A Greene County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was hit by an incoming car heading south bound on state Route 72 near Clifton on Monday night.
A deputy was outside the cruiser investigating a crash at the time. The driver was unable to stop due to icy and slick roads and struck the cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dash camera footage showed the cruiser moving forward after it was hit and the deputy jumping back to get out of the way.
The deputy was not injured.
“Sheriff Scott Anger is grateful that the deputy was not injured and he reminds drivers to use caution when approaching any stopped emergency vehicles,” read a press release. “Drivers need to slow down and make sure they provide increased distance to stop when road conditions are poor.”
