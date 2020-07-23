Germantown woman indicted in child porn case

A Germantown woman was indicted Thursday on more than two-dozen charges in a child pornography case.
Whitney N. Clements, 34, is facing 26 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. She was ordered to appear Aug. 6 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
The charges involve one girl who is known to Clements, according to a spokeswoman from the county prosecutor’s office, who declined to say more because it is an ongoing case.
