Germantown doctor’s license suspended amid allegations involving teen boys

A longtime Germantown primary care physician’s license to practice medicine was suspended Wednesday amid allegations he inappropriately exchanged drugs for sex acts with teenage boys and improperly treated some patients.
The State Medical Board of Ohio ordered Dr. Noel J. Watson, 76, to immediately cease practicing in Ohio and to refer his patients to other physicians. The board notified Watson of the summary suspension and an opportunity for a hearing in a letter dated Wednesday.
Watson’s family medicine practice was at 1225 W Market St. He was a physician for Providence Medical Group, which has removed his profile from the website. He earned his medical degree in 1971 from the Ohio State University and completed his internship and residency programs at Miami Valley Hospital, according to various profiles on doctor rating websites.
The board said it intends to determine whether to limit, revoke, permanently revoke or suspend his medical license, or refuse to renew or reinstate his license or certificate.
The reasons the board gave included that Watson since at least 2007 hired teenage boys to perform odd jobs, such as yard work, around his home and medical practice, and that all or some of them were current or former patients. For at least two of the teens “you engaged in sexual misconduct with and/or administered drugs for other than legal and legitimate therapeutic purposes to them,” the document stated.
One of the patients claimed he became addicted to drugs he said Watson provided while he was 18 and younger, and that the doctor “forced him to engage in sexual acts in order to continue to obtain the narcotics” the letter read.
A woman who had worked at the practice for 10 years in July reported to law enforcement that around February she became aware of an allegation that Watson was giving morphine to teens and engaging in sex acts with them. The now former employee reported that she confronted Watson and that he did not deny it, according to the letter.
Watson also was issued a citation in January that claims he did not treat 10 patients properly regarding documentation and treatment with narcotics and for allegedly not making referrals for chronic pain management and mental health services.
The citation is pending and is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 31 through Feb. 4, 2022.