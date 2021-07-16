Germantown doctor’s license suspended amid allegations involving teen boys

One of the patients claimed he became addicted to drugs he said Watson provided while he was 18 and younger, and that the doctor “forced him to engage in sexual acts in order to continue to obtain the narcotics” the letter read.

A woman who had worked at the practice for 10 years in July reported to law enforcement that around February she became aware of an allegation that Watson was giving morphine to teens and engaging in sex acts with them. The now former employee reported that she confronted Watson and that he did not deny it, according to the letter.

Watson also was issued a citation in January that claims he did not treat 10 patients properly regarding documentation and treatment with narcotics and for allegedly not making referrals for chronic pain management and mental health services.

The citation is pending and is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 31 through Feb. 4, 2022.