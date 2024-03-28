Franklin man sentenced to life in prison for raping young girls

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By
12 minutes ago
A Franklin man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two young children.

Alex Macphereson, 35, was sentenced Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court after his convictions on three counts of first-degree felony rape, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, which are third-degree felonies.

Credit: Warren County Jail

Macphereson will not be eligible for consideration of parole for a minimum of 25 years. Should he ever be released from prison, he will be required to register as a Tier III sexually oriented offender.

According to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Macphereson engaged in multiple sexual acts with two girls, both younger than 13, from May 2021 to May 2023. Macphereson offered money and gifts to keep the children from disclosing his actions to another adult.

During a routine discussion about body safety, one of the victims shared with her mother Macphereson’s ongoing sexual abuse, which then led to the discovery of similar sexual abuse against the second victim.

“It is so important for parents to regularly discuss body safety with their children,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. “Although it may not prevent every instance of abuse, in this particular case, it led to the discovery of Macphereson’s actions, and a conviction and life sentence for his reprehensible abuse against these little girls.”

About the Author

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

