Franklin man indicted for seriously harming baby

An arraignment date in Warren County Common Pleas Court has not been set for a Franklin man accused of seriously harming his three-year-old child. FILE PHOTO

Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS

Local News
By
48 minutes ago

No arraignment date has been set for a Franklin man who was indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury for allegedly causing serious physical harm to his 3-month-old child.

Derek B. Blackford, 26, was indicted on charges of felonious assault and endangering children, both second-degree felony offenses.

ExploreWarren County woman not guilty by reason of insanity in 3-year-old boy’s stabbing

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said sometime between December 2021 and January 2022, the child sustained injuries to the right eye and a fractured right forearm which was healing. In addition, there was also bruising on the child’s back and side.

Fornshell said the injuries were found during a visit to the pediatrician’s office and the pediatrician referred the child to the hospital. However, the parents did not report to the hospital, which triggered a referral to county Children Services to follow up on the child.

Blackford is not in custody and a warrant on the indictment was issued by the Warren County Common Pleas Court, according to court and jail websites.

