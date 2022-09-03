Former Ohio State football player from Warren County remains go-to artist for Buckeyes’ hall of fame portraits

Besides national championship coaches Tressel and Hayes, some of the other Ohio State football greats he has painted include the only two-time Heisman trophy winner Archie Griffin, his brother Ray Griffin, former OSU basketball player and famed Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight and the school’s first Black player from the early 1940s, Bill Willis.

“It’s the greatest thing … I really enjoy the work and working on the portraits and being part of Ohio State University,” said Storer, who graduated in 1979 and then tried out for the Cleveland Browns.

Combined Shape Caption Former Ohio State University football player, Greg Storer, creates paintings for inductees into The Ohio University Athletics Hall of Fame in his art studio and teaching facility in Mason. The paintings are gifted to the inductees by the University at the induction ceremony. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Former Ohio State University football player, Greg Storer, creates paintings for inductees into The Ohio University Athletics Hall of Fame in his art studio and teaching facility in Mason. The paintings are gifted to the inductees by the University at the induction ceremony. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Storer studied art at Ohio State and then pursued his painting passion by touring European galleries and art schools as he developed his own style.

His work, including his non-sports paintings — Storer also has a special fondness for painting older homes and landscapes — have been featured in art gallery shows in Greater Cincinnati and across the Midwest.

The Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 1977 and has inducted 458 athletes, coaches and administrators through 2021. This year’s inductee ceremony will include 14 of Storer’s portraits.

It will be the 35th year Storer’s art has captured the school’s athletes and along the way he has met many Ohio State greats at the annual ceremonies, including an exchange with Tressel that left both chuckling when it comes to the coach’s near perfect winning record against famed rival University of Michigan.

Tressel was 9-1 against Michigan in his career, though one of the victories was later vacated under orders from the NCAA for the program’s infractions involving players receiving goods and services.

In the NCAA record books, Tressel is officially listed as 8-1 against Michigan.

But Storer pulled Tressel aside at his induction ceremony and pointed out a tiny detail of his portrait.

“Coach Tress was 9-1 against our friends up north and I wanted to sneak that on to the portrait. He used to carry a placard with plays on it and I carefully worked that into the placard so if you were looking for it you could see that 9-1.”

Storer greeted Tressel near the portrait and pointed to the sneaky detail and said to him “they took that one win away against our friends up north but I put it back.”

“And he got a big kick out of that.”