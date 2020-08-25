Ex-prison guard acquitted of sex with inmate charge

Crawford is now in Ross Correctional Institution serving seven years for felonious assault and aggravated burglary in Wood County.

Assistant County Prosecutor Kevin Hardman told the jury the fact that Crawford was willing doesn’t matter under the law designed to protect inmates from crimes at the hands of guards.

Woodruff insisted Combs “did not engage in any sexual contact or conduct with the inmate.”

Instead Crawford, 27, made up the story to get a better cell assignment, Woodruff said.

Combs declined to comment. He was terminated by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on Feb. 21.