Explore Montgomery County judge fears a summer of violence

DeWine said one of the suspects is a person who is under disability, a legal term that means the person is prohibited from having weapons. Springfield police declined to say anything about potential shooting suspects.

Multiple times since the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting left eight victims dead in Dayton, DeWine has asked Ohio lawmakers to approve reforms that he said would “give law enforcement, prosecutors and judges more tools ... to help deal with repeat violent offenders, those who by law or not allowed to have a gun.”

DeWine said Wednesday passing “this bill will not solve every problem, but I will guarantee it will save lives.”

He said police officers, chiefs of police and mayors across the state of Ohio say many problems stem from a few repeat violent offenders who are not supposed to have guns.

“There are a handful of people our cities who literally need to be removed from society,” DeWine said.

State Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, called the shooting a “horrible tragedy” but said the governor made a mistake by saying it foreshadows a summer of violence or speaks to the need for gun reform.

“To blame it on a weapon and not the individual is not something I’m going to do,” said Koehler.

“If someone with a gun disability obtained a gun, that’s not proof that the system is broken. It’s proof that lawbreakers don’t follow the law. If they’re intent on obtaining the firearm, they’re obtaining the firearm illegally. Creating a law is not going to stop those people.”

Koehler was a sponsor of the “stand your ground” bill signed into law by DeWine this year. He doesn’t support many of the governor’s proposed reforms but said he does support stiffer penalties for people who commit crimes with firearms and increasing resources to address mental illness.

DeWine called the Springfield shooting a tragedy but one that is not unique to Springfield.

“We owe it to the police officers who are out there every single day risking their lives, to pass this legislation,” he said. “It will truly truly save lives.”