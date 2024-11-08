Amber Alert issued for girl, 13, taken from Columbus

Makenzie Hall, 13, was last seen on S. Huron Avenue in Columbus, according to an Amber Alert issued Nov. 8. PROVIDED

34 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for a girl reportedly taken from Columbus on Friday.

Makenzie Hall, 13, was last seen on S. Huron Avenue, according to the alert. Our news partner WBNS in Columbus said that she seen on that street near Westgate Park in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Makenzie is white, five feet and seven inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, white shoes and a pink backpack.

Police identified the suspect as Shane Steven Smith, 48.

Shane Smith, 48, is a suspect in the disappearance of Makenzie Hall, 13, from Columbus. PROVIDED

Smith is five feet and 11 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

The alert involves a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number HRW1901, pictured below.

Ford Ranger involved in Columbus Amber Alert

The pickup truck has a Steelers sticker on the bottom left of its rear window, and a skull and crossed guns sticker in the middle.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of or sees Makenzie, Smith or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

