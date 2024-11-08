Amber Alert issued for girl, 13, taken from Columbus

Makenzie is white, five feet and seven inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, white shoes and a pink backpack.

Police identified the suspect as Shane Steven Smith, 48.

Smith is five feet and 11 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

The alert involves a white 2004 Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number HRW1901, pictured below.

The pickup truck has a Steelers sticker on the bottom left of its rear window, and a skull and crossed guns sticker in the middle.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of or sees Makenzie, Smith or the vehicle is asked to call 911.