6 charged in connection to fights that closed Kings Island early

Six people, including five juveniles, have been charged in connection to fights that caused Kings Island to close early Saturday night.
One of the juveniles is 17, two are 16 and the another two are 14, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Friday.
An 18-year-old from Cincinnati is also facing charges.
The suspects, who are not in custody at this time, are facing a combination of inducing panic, obstructing official business, assault and disorderly conduct charges.
The incident is still under investigation, Fornshell said. It’s not clear what prompted the fights at this time or if they were planned.
“In looking at the videos, several of these incidents that happened during the day appeared to be organic,” he said.
There is no indication that the fights were related to gang activity at this time, Fornshell added.
While no one was seriously injured, Fornshell said the cases is a priority for the prosecutor’s office.