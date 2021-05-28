6 charged in connection to fights that closed Kings Island early

The incident is still under investigation, Fornshell said. It’s not clear what prompted the fights at this time or if they were planned.

“In looking at the videos, several of these incidents that happened during the day appeared to be organic,” he said.

There is no indication that the fights were related to gang activity at this time, Fornshell added.

While no one was seriously injured, Fornshell said the cases is a priority for the prosecutor’s office.