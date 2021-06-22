5-hour Dayton standoff ends when man wanted in Minnesota climbs down from roof

Dayton police were outside a home near the corner of North Euclid and Superior avenues where a naked man was the roof Tuesday, June 22, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

“[Police] did fire one shot and struck the dog,” Beavers said. “The dog was removed by the (Montgomery County) Animal Resource Center. It was very alive and very vibrant when it was removed.”

As one point, the man, who was not identified, went to the roof of the home and refused to come down.

Explore Woman arrested after Riverside man found dead in his home

Dayton police’s SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded, along with Dayton fire crews and a caseworker.

Beavers said the man’s family said he suffered from mental health issues in the past.

Multiple people gathered outside and expressed concerns that police would injure the man. Some people asked whether they could film the incident, to which Beavers said, “Absolutely.”

He added that more of the officers on the scene have body cameras on and that multiple cruisers positioned around the home have dash cameras.

Explore 2 charged in weekend shooting at Huber Heights apartment complex

“There’s nothing to hide here,” he said. “He’s not going to be harmed when he does come down. We’ve called the fire department in. We’ve stationed a bucket ladder on the roof so that when he is ready he can either go in the window that he came out of or he can step on that bucket and he can be secured and lowered down by the fire department.”

Superior Avenue was closed from Kumler to St. Agnes avenues while police were on the scene.

Aaron L. Taylor, 35, was booked at 7 p.m. into the Montgomery County Jail on out-of-state charges as well as inducing panic and drug possession charges, jail records show.

Taylor is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court on those charges, as well as several misdemeanors from 2019 and 2020 cases, records show.