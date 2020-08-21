2 charged after Preble County meth bust

Four people were arrested and methamphetamine seized during a Tuesday raid as part of a drug investigation, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson announced Friday.
Complaints and tips led to an investigation and search of a mobile home in the community at 32 Quaker Trace Road near West Alexandria. Deputies obtained a search warrant after an undercover drug purchase was made from the home’s residents, the sheriff said in a release.
Deputies seized approximately four grams of suspected meth and evidence related to drug trafficking.
Nicholas L. Youtsey, 42, and Nichole L. Sherer, 37, who lived in the residence, were arrested. Formal charges were filed Wednesday in Eaton Municipal Court; they are: aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both defendants were arraigned and posted bond.
Two others were arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants.
Corey O. Morgan, 48, of Camden was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from Preble County Common Pleas Court, and 40-year-old Beth A. Fultz of Middletown was arrested for possessing a drug abuse instrument and an active warrant for failure to appear on child support, the release stated.