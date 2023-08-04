Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, at Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati. fluffyguy.com

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Preble County Fair, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton, preblecountyfair.com

Hanover Winery Wine Festival, at 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 5-10 p.m. today and 1-10 p.m. Saturday. $5 entry fee. Ages 21 and over event. Guests may bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

Lebanon Blues Festival, in Lebanon. 5-10 p.m. today, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, lebanonbluesfestival.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

St. John the Evangelist Festival, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, 6-11 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 4-8 p.m. Aug. 6, 513-777-6433

Shrek, the Musical Jr., at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

Glier’s Goetta Fest, at Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport, Ky. 5-10 p.m. today, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

SATURDAY

Run the Parks 5k Series, at Indian Creek MetroPark, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 9-11 a.m. yourmetroparks.net

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire, at the Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. The show is dedicated to spicy foods. Junglejims.com

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

St. Aloysius Summer Festival, at 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 513-738-1014

Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 3-5 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company present “The Comedy of Errors,” at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free

AUG. 9

Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

AUG. 10

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Nightrain and Theatre of Crue.

AUG. 10-13

Voice of America Country Music Fest, at Voice of America Park, West Chester Twp., voacountrymusicfest.com

AUG. 11

Movie in the Park, at Sherman Park, Middletown. 7-11 p.m. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” There will be free health screenings from 5-8 p.m. MiddletownConnect.com

AUG. 11-13

Sacred Heart Festival, at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 11, 5 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 12, 3-9 p.m. Aug. 13

AUG. 11-13, AND 18-20

Performing Arts Academy will present “Hello Dolly,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 18-19, and 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and Aug. 20. theperformingartacademy.com

AUG. 12

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ox Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish Festival, at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp., 5-11 p.m.

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open-mic program at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.

AUG. 13

Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/sorgvisit.

AUG. 16

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

AUG. 17

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green: Steven Page, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Scotty Bratcher, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, and Cordovas.

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

AUG. 18

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

Fitton Center for Creative Arts Season Launch Party “Paint the Town Red,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. fittoncenter.org

AUG. 19

Nature Program: Incredible Insects, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration requested at 513-867-5348 but walk-ins welcome. Free and open to all ages.

Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Regatta, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 4-9 p.m.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Sports, Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. spookynooksports.com

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.