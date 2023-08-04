Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, at Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati. fluffyguy.com
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Preble County Fair, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton, preblecountyfair.com
- Hanover Winery Wine Festival, at 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 5-10 p.m. today and 1-10 p.m. Saturday. $5 entry fee. Ages 21 and over event. Guests may bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
- Lebanon Blues Festival, in Lebanon. 5-10 p.m. today, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, lebanonbluesfestival.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- St. John the Evangelist Festival, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, 6-11 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 4-8 p.m. Aug. 6, 513-777-6433
- Shrek, the Musical Jr., at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
- Glier’s Goetta Fest, at Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport, Ky. 5-10 p.m. today, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
SATURDAY
- Run the Parks 5k Series, at Indian Creek MetroPark, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 9-11 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire, at the Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. The show is dedicated to spicy foods. Junglejims.com
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
- St. Aloysius Summer Festival, at 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 513-738-1014
- Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 3-5 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company present “The Comedy of Errors,” at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free
AUG. 9
- Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
AUG. 10
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Nightrain and Theatre of Crue.
AUG. 10-13
- Voice of America Country Music Fest, at Voice of America Park, West Chester Twp., voacountrymusicfest.com
AUG. 11
- Movie in the Park, at Sherman Park, Middletown. 7-11 p.m. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” There will be free health screenings from 5-8 p.m. MiddletownConnect.com
AUG. 11-13
- Sacred Heart Festival, at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 11, 5 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 12, 3-9 p.m. Aug. 13
AUG. 11-13, AND 18-20
- Performing Arts Academy will present “Hello Dolly,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 18-19, and 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and Aug. 20. theperformingartacademy.com
AUG. 12
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Ox Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish Festival, at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp., 5-11 p.m.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open-mic program at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
AUG. 13
- Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/sorgvisit.
AUG. 16
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
AUG. 17
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: Steven Page, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Scotty Bratcher, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, and Cordovas.
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
AUG. 18
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- Fitton Center for Creative Arts Season Launch Party “Paint the Town Red,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. fittoncenter.org
AUG. 19
- Nature Program: Incredible Insects, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration requested at 513-867-5348 but walk-ins welcome. Free and open to all ages.
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Regatta, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 4-9 p.m.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Sports, Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. spookynooksports.com
