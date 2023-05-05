X

Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

Entertainment
By
59 minutes ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY, MAY 5

  • First Friday @ First Methodist Noon time Concert, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, noon
  • First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Oxford Community Contra Dance, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:45 p.m.
  • Trippin’ Billies - The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
  • Soul2Solo Concert, at Sesquicentennial Chapel, Miami University, Oxford. 8 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

TODAY AND SATURDAY

  • Friends of the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Libraries Annual Used Book Sale, in the gymnasium at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Ave. Hours are 4-8 p.m. today, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
  • Hamilton High School present Disney’s “Newsies,” at 1165 Eaton Ave., Hamilton.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

SATURDAY, MAY 6

  • Hometown Tourist Challenge, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate “National Tourism Day” early with a series of downtown Hamilton-based challenges. Pick up a challenge “passport” and return it completed within the challenge time to win a small prize and be entered into a grand prize drawing.
  • Sean McVay to join Cradle of Coaches, at Yager Stadium, 700 Weeb Ewbank Way, Oxford. Noon, free
  • Uncovering Egypt with Cincinnati Museum Center, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2 p.m., for ages 7-12. Registration required. lanepl.org
  • Fitton Showstoppers presents CCJO Goes to the Movies, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • Riders In The Sky, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m.
  • Billy Idol, at PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com
  • Chicago, at The Rose Music Center at the Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Hubert Heights. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com

MAY 7

  • The Flying Pig Marathon, through Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Beginning at 6:30 a.m.
  • Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.
  • Fair Readiness, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 1 p.m. Learn more about entering a project in Butler County Fair. For ages 8 and older.

MAY 10

  • Jazzercise, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 24, 262-227-7841
  • Community Open House, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum. 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 5-8 p.m.
  • Fair Readiness, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 6 p.m. Learn more about entering a project in Butler County Fair. For ages 8 and older.
  • SongFarmers, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

MAY 12

  • Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Second Friday: Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m.
  • Rocking with Rotary Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, 8 p.m. Benefit concert for Middletown Rotary Club’s charitable projects, cincyticket.com/rotary

MAY 13

  • Four Season Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit Fairfield community projects. 513-829-1972
  • Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Barn-n-Bunk Mother’s Day Craft Show, at 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The 1869 Red Stockings will challenge the Reily Fire/EMS to a vintage ball game, at the Reily Twp. Community Center, 6061 Reily Millville Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Family Flower Planting, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2 p.m. For ages 3 and older. Registration required, lanepl.org
  • Garden Talk, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 2 p.m. Registration required, lanepl.org
  • The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. 2-4 p.m.
  • Tri-State Wrestling “Double Down”, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. TriStateWrestlingOnline.com.
  • Creativa Convergence, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m., performances start at 7:30 p.m.

MAY 14

  • Middletown Shrine Club Charity Car Show, at Smith Park, Middletown. Gates open at 7 a.m. Opening ceremonies at noon.
  • Hospice Care of Middletown Annual 5k Run/Walk, at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. 8:30 a.m.
  • Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m.
  • Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Oxford Farmers Market vendors who embraced the winter cold
2
‘Banksyland’ exhibit coming to southwest Ohio soon
3
Kings Island closing popular water park ride
4
Weekly guide: Things to do in the region
5
Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top