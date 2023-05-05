Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

The Performing Arts Academy present “Oklahoma,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Hometown Tourist Challenge, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate “National Tourism Day” early with a series of downtown Hamilton-based challenges. Pick up a challenge “passport” and return it completed within the challenge time to win a small prize and be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Sean McVay to join Cradle of Coaches, at Yager Stadium, 700 Weeb Ewbank Way, Oxford. Noon, free

Uncovering Egypt with Cincinnati Museum Center, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2 p.m., for ages 7-12. Registration required. lanepl.org

Fitton Showstoppers presents CCJO Goes to the Movies, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Riders In The Sky, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m.

Billy Idol, at PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com

Chicago, at The Rose Music Center at the Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Hubert Heights. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com

MAY 7

The Flying Pig Marathon, through Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.

Fair Readiness, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 1 p.m. Learn more about entering a project in Butler County Fair. For ages 8 and older.

MAY 10

Jazzercise, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 24, 262-227-7841

Community Open House, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum. 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 5-8 p.m.

Fair Readiness, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 6 p.m. Learn more about entering a project in Butler County Fair. For ages 8 and older.

SongFarmers, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

MAY 12

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.

Second Friday: Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m.

Rocking with Rotary Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, 8 p.m. Benefit concert for Middletown Rotary Club’s charitable projects, cincyticket.com/rotary

MAY 13

Four Season Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit Fairfield community projects. 513-829-1972

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Barn-n-Bunk Mother’s Day Craft Show, at 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 1869 Red Stockings will challenge the Reily Fire/EMS to a vintage ball game, at the Reily Twp. Community Center, 6061 Reily Millville Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Flower Planting, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2 p.m. For ages 3 and older. Registration required, lanepl.org

Garden Talk, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 2 p.m. Registration required, lanepl.org

The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. 2-4 p.m.

Tri-State Wrestling “Double Down”, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. TriStateWrestlingOnline.com.

Creativa Convergence, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m., performances start at 7:30 p.m.

MAY 14

Middletown Shrine Club Charity Car Show, at Smith Park, Middletown. Gates open at 7 a.m. Opening ceremonies at noon.

Hospice Care of Middletown Annual 5k Run/Walk, at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. 8:30 a.m.

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m.

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

