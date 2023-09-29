WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

Southwest Ohio Philharmonic free outdoor concert America the Beautiful, 20th Anniversary Celebration, at Corwin Nixon Park, 6249 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. 6 p.m.

Lucas James Live, at The Fringe Coffeehouse, 604 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. $5 cash or Venmo at the door.

All Choirs Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

Movie in the Park, at Jimm Grimm Park, 1025 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton. Showing “McFarland USA,” at dusk

SATURDAY

Butler Soil and Water Conservation District Pollinator Fest, at 1810 Princeton Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. butlerswcd.org

Great Miami Valley YMCA Fall Fest, at The Hughes Center, 1771 Gephart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Games, hay rides, touch-a-truck, petty zoo, and more. Free

Garver Family Farm Annual Harvest Fest, at 6716 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pick your own pumpkin patch, activities for kids, vendors and more.

17 ‘Hood Bike Tour, at LJ Smith Park, 700 Joe Nuxhall Blvd., Hamilton. 11 a.m. 17stronghamilton.org

Pioneer Life, MetroParks’ annual celebration of Butler County’s pioneer history, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana, noon to 4 p.m.

Corn Stand Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. 1-11 p.m. cornstandjam.com

Anniversary of International Underground Railroad Day, at the Governor’s Square and the Pendleton Art Center, downtown Middletown. 3-7 p.m.

Hanover Twp. cruise-in, wine tasting and concerts, at the Hanover Twp. Memorial Park, Gazebo area, 1880 Morman Road. 4-10 p.m.

Nature Program: The Perfect Shot: Using Light, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield, 6 p.m. Registration required by today, by calling 513-867-5348

Art Off the Walls: Kick It in the West End, at The Financial Club at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati. 6-10 p.m. artworkscincinnati.org

Sips in Sunflowers Sunset Hayride, at Burwinkel Farms, 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit EB Hope Foundation. burwinkelfarms.com

Fitton Showstoppers present “Saved By the 90′s,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SUNDAY

Fall Family Fun on the Hill: Pet Portraits/Dogs and Doughnuts, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free park admission

Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 12:30-4 p.m.

MONDAY

Meet the Hamilton School Board Candidates, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Moderated by chamber’s CEO Dan Bates.

TUESDAY

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Great Miami Bluegrass Band.

WEDNESDAY

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Supporting Survivors: Advocacy and Prevention. Free

Celebrating Self present The American Dream with Dr. Bekah Yoxthimer, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

Hamilton’s Industrial Past “Hamilton Hydropower,” at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night, at Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 5:30 p.m. lightthenight.org

One City, One Book, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. Laura Jackson Goodman, Principal Scientist and Director of Scientific Communications for P&G, will share life experiences and insights from growing up with a mother who began her career as a chemist in the 1960s.

THURSDAY THROUGH OCT. 7

Cincinnati Christian Schools present “Peter and the Starcatcher,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

OCT. 6

Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Dayton Opera present “Who Wants to be an Opera Star?”

First Friday @ First Methodist Church, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. noon. Will feature ventriloquist, juggler, and comedian Mike Hemmelgarn

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

Animaniacs In Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Pumpkin Glow Bingo, candles and bingo games at Petals & Wicks inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton. $24 person. Tickets required. facebook.com/events/221511324236878

OCT. 7

German Village Volksmarch, register at 319 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. noon to 2 p.m. A non-competitive, leisurely walk around the historic neighborhood

Historic German Village Oktoberfest Celebration, in the 300 block of North Third Street, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/840774260787749/

OCT. 7-8

Oxford Museum Association Annual Apple Butter Festival, at 6924 Brown Road. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 per adult, $10 per car, children under 12 free. oxfordmuseumassociation.com

Downing Fruit Farm Fall Festival, at 2468 Harrison Road, New Madison. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OCT. 9

Meet the Hamilton City Council Candidates, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 10

Lane Library present 4 Paws for Ability, Changing Lives One Service Dog at a Time, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m.

OCT. 11

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. You Can’t Work Here. Free

SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 13-15

Operation Pumpkin Festival, on High Street, downtown Hamilton. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 13-14, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15. operation-pumpkin.org

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill 2023 Fall Pickleball Classic, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St. spookynooksports.com

OCT. 14

Greater Miami Flying Disc Club Urban Disc Golf: Beer’s & Birdies, at Governor’s Square and downtown Middletown. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. Puppet show, petting zoo, costume contest, games and more. Free

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Open-mic program sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Performances at 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 16

Movie Screening and Discussion “Mile 19,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.

OCT. 17

Meet the Author: “Haunted Butler County, Ohio,” at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 18

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. If You Build It, They Will Come! Free

Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.