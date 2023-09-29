WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Southwest Ohio Philharmonic free outdoor concert America the Beautiful, 20th Anniversary Celebration, at Corwin Nixon Park, 6249 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. 6 p.m.
- Lucas James Live, at The Fringe Coffeehouse, 604 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. $5 cash or Venmo at the door.
- All Choirs Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
- Movie in the Park, at Jimm Grimm Park, 1025 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton. Showing “McFarland USA,” at dusk
SATURDAY
- Butler Soil and Water Conservation District Pollinator Fest, at 1810 Princeton Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. butlerswcd.org
- Great Miami Valley YMCA Fall Fest, at The Hughes Center, 1771 Gephart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Games, hay rides, touch-a-truck, petty zoo, and more. Free
- Garver Family Farm Annual Harvest Fest, at 6716 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pick your own pumpkin patch, activities for kids, vendors and more.
- 17 ‘Hood Bike Tour, at LJ Smith Park, 700 Joe Nuxhall Blvd., Hamilton. 11 a.m. 17stronghamilton.org
- Pioneer Life, MetroParks’ annual celebration of Butler County’s pioneer history, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana, noon to 4 p.m.
- Corn Stand Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. 1-11 p.m. cornstandjam.com
- Anniversary of International Underground Railroad Day, at the Governor’s Square and the Pendleton Art Center, downtown Middletown. 3-7 p.m.
- Hanover Twp. cruise-in, wine tasting and concerts, at the Hanover Twp. Memorial Park, Gazebo area, 1880 Morman Road. 4-10 p.m.
- Nature Program: The Perfect Shot: Using Light, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield, 6 p.m. Registration required by today, by calling 513-867-5348
- Art Off the Walls: Kick It in the West End, at The Financial Club at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati. 6-10 p.m. artworkscincinnati.org
- Sips in Sunflowers Sunset Hayride, at Burwinkel Farms, 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit EB Hope Foundation. burwinkelfarms.com
- Fitton Showstoppers present “Saved By the 90′s,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
SUNDAY
- Fall Family Fun on the Hill: Pet Portraits/Dogs and Doughnuts, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free park admission
- Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 12:30-4 p.m.
MONDAY
- Meet the Hamilton School Board Candidates, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Moderated by chamber’s CEO Dan Bates.
TUESDAY
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Great Miami Bluegrass Band.
WEDNESDAY
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Supporting Survivors: Advocacy and Prevention. Free
- Celebrating Self present The American Dream with Dr. Bekah Yoxthimer, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- Hamilton’s Industrial Past “Hamilton Hydropower,” at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night, at Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 5:30 p.m. lightthenight.org
- One City, One Book, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. Laura Jackson Goodman, Principal Scientist and Director of Scientific Communications for P&G, will share life experiences and insights from growing up with a mother who began her career as a chemist in the 1960s.
THURSDAY THROUGH OCT. 7
- Cincinnati Christian Schools present “Peter and the Starcatcher,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
OCT. 6
- Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Dayton Opera present “Who Wants to be an Opera Star?”
- First Friday @ First Methodist Church, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. noon. Will feature ventriloquist, juggler, and comedian Mike Hemmelgarn
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
- Animaniacs In Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- Pumpkin Glow Bingo, candles and bingo games at Petals & Wicks inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton. $24 person. Tickets required. facebook.com/events/221511324236878
OCT. 7
- German Village Volksmarch, register at 319 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. noon to 2 p.m. A non-competitive, leisurely walk around the historic neighborhood
- Historic German Village Oktoberfest Celebration, in the 300 block of North Third Street, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/840774260787749/
OCT. 7-8
- Oxford Museum Association Annual Apple Butter Festival, at 6924 Brown Road. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 per adult, $10 per car, children under 12 free. oxfordmuseumassociation.com
- Downing Fruit Farm Fall Festival, at 2468 Harrison Road, New Madison. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OCT. 9
- Meet the Hamilton City Council Candidates, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 10
- Lane Library present 4 Paws for Ability, Changing Lives One Service Dog at a Time, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m.
OCT. 11
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. You Can’t Work Here. Free
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 13-15
- Operation Pumpkin Festival, on High Street, downtown Hamilton. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 13-14, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15. operation-pumpkin.org
- Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill 2023 Fall Pickleball Classic, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St. spookynooksports.com
OCT. 14
- Greater Miami Flying Disc Club Urban Disc Golf: Beer’s & Birdies, at Governor’s Square and downtown Middletown. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. Puppet show, petting zoo, costume contest, games and more. Free
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Open-mic program sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Performances at 7:30 p.m.
OCT. 16
- Movie Screening and Discussion “Mile 19,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.
OCT. 17
- Meet the Author: “Haunted Butler County, Ohio,” at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 18
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. If You Build It, They Will Come! Free
- Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu
