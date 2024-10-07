Operation Pumpkin in Hamilton this weekend has more than 150 artisans and food vendors

The central focus of the festival continues to be the giant pumpkins and sculptors.

Jodi Fritsch, marketing director, said the festival has lasted for more than a dozen years, and “to be able to last so long, I think it says a lot about what the community thinks about the festival and what it means to them.” Around 60,000 people will descend into downtown Hamilton over the course of the three-day event to experience “what we know is awesome.”

“They get to come to Hamilton and kind of experience what it’s all about,” she said. “And one of the great things we’re able to do, as a nonprofit, whatever money we do raise, we’re able to give back to some nonprofits to support their mission and make our community better.”

More expansion is coming this year.

“Last year, we expanded our footprint and moved down some side streets, but this year, we’ll fill more of those side streets with vendors,” said Fritsch.

There are more than 150 artisan and food vendors expected for Operation Pumpkin weekend, which includes more activities in the event’s Kid Zone. The McCluskey Museum, Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton, Hamilton Rotary Club and The Fitton Center are some of the Kid Zone vendors.

“Most of the things are free,” she said, “so we’re trying to give families free opportunities while they’re there to be able to have some fun with the kids.”

In addition to the on-stage entertainment, the weekend will also include the award-winning pumpkin weigh-off. Operation Pumpkin is a sanctioned event through the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth. In 2022, a site record was set by Frank Morse for his giant pumpkin that weighed in at 2,350 pounds, which was also a state record for Michigan. This year, Operation Pumpkin will award $38,000 in prize money to the top 25 growers.

Operation Pumpkin is still taking applications for the Pet Parade and Lil’ Miss Punkin contest. Also, they are still seeing community volunteers. For information or to sign up, visit www.operation-pumpkin.org.

HOW TO GO

What: 13th Annual Operation Pumpkin Festival

When: Oct. 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Hamilton

Cost: Free and open to the public