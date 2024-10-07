Breaking: $28M redevelopment of former Shuler & Benninghofen mill in Lindenwald could begin in 2025

Operation Pumpkin in Hamilton this weekend has more than 150 artisans and food vendors

Activities include a Kid Zone, pumpkin weigh-offs, live music and more.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Entertainment
By
31 minutes ago
X

The annual Operation Pumpkin draws thousands of people to downtown Hamilton every October, and this year it has expanded with more vendors.

Operation Pumpkin opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12. On Sunday it will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ExplorePHOTO ARCHIVE: Operation Pumpkin in Hamilton 2023

The central focus of the festival continues to be the giant pumpkins and sculptors.

Jodi Fritsch, marketing director, said the festival has lasted for more than a dozen years, and “to be able to last so long, I think it says a lot about what the community thinks about the festival and what it means to them.” Around 60,000 people will descend into downtown Hamilton over the course of the three-day event to experience “what we know is awesome.”

“They get to come to Hamilton and kind of experience what it’s all about,” she said. “And one of the great things we’re able to do, as a nonprofit, whatever money we do raise, we’re able to give back to some nonprofits to support their mission and make our community better.”

More expansion is coming this year.

“Last year, we expanded our footprint and moved down some side streets, but this year, we’ll fill more of those side streets with vendors,” said Fritsch.

ExploreTrick-or-Treat times for Butler and Warren counties

There are more than 150 artisan and food vendors expected for Operation Pumpkin weekend, which includes more activities in the event’s Kid Zone. The McCluskey Museum, Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton, Hamilton Rotary Club and The Fitton Center are some of the Kid Zone vendors.

“Most of the things are free,” she said, “so we’re trying to give families free opportunities while they’re there to be able to have some fun with the kids.”

In addition to the on-stage entertainment, the weekend will also include the award-winning pumpkin weigh-off. Operation Pumpkin is a sanctioned event through the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth. In 2022, a site record was set by Frank Morse for his giant pumpkin that weighed in at 2,350 pounds, which was also a state record for Michigan. This year, Operation Pumpkin will award $38,000 in prize money to the top 25 growers.

Operation Pumpkin is still taking applications for the Pet Parade and Lil’ Miss Punkin contest. Also, they are still seeing community volunteers. For information or to sign up, visit www.operation-pumpkin.org.

HOW TO GO

What: 13th Annual Operation Pumpkin Festival

When: Oct. 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Hamilton

Cost: Free and open to the public

In Other News
1
Voices of America Country Music Fest announces first headliner for 2025...
2
Musical murder mystery event themed for ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie, includes...
3
Corn Stand Jam in Hamilton on Saturday: How to go to this free event
4
Tickets available for world premiere of movie filmed at historic...
5
‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ to open Clark State PAC season Saturday

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.