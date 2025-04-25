Sorg lineup this summer has theater productions, a movie sing-along and concerts

Scotty Bratcher will make his Sorg debut in June.

“Scotty Bratcher has made a name for himself as a blues guitarist, and this is his debut at the Sorg as a Middletown native. So, it’s a really popular show that’s near sell-out, and we love having those success stories, and performers like Scotty come to the Sorg,” Mulligan said.

Bratcher, an accomplished musician and guitarist, will perform at 8 p.m. on June 7. From playing the first Middletown Blues Festival with Gregg Clark in 1999 at only 11-years old, to traveling the world more than 25 years later, Bratcher has been on several stages.

Middletown Lyric Theatre will present “Children’s Letters To God,” a musical that follows the lives of five young friends, as they voice their beliefs, desires, questions and doubts common to all people but most disarmingly expressed by children. Showtimes are 8 p.m. May 9 and 3 and 8 p.m. on May 10. All tickets are $15.

Joined by an ensemble of children, the cast of friends will share their stories and explore timeless issues such as sibling rivalry, divorce, holidays, loss of a beloved pet, the trials of not being athletic and first love.

The Cleverlys will return to the Sorg at 8 p.m. May 23 with a one-of-a-kind show that mixes comedy and music. Touring nationally, the band puts their own bluegrass spin on an array of Top 40 cover songs. Digger Cleverly and his nephews – Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD, and Cub make up the group. They have performed on stages from The Grand Ole Opry to CMA Music Fest and beyond.

The group’s members play double bass, banjos and fiddles. The show promises a fun evening of music and laughter. It’s a combination of a concert and a comedy show.

“If people want to branch out a little bit, The Cleverlys would be a great show for them. It’s a bluegrass group that performs a lot of popular hits from different genres,” Mulligan said.

With three showings at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 30, the Sorg will host a Wicked Sing Along. Tickets are $10. Fans can belt out some of the beloved Wicked tunes at this one-of-a-kind sing-along experience. With on-screen lyrics to lead the way, attendees can step into the world of Shiz University, and channel their inner Elphaba or Glinda, and sing those iconic songs alongside fellow fans.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets for concerts and events at the Sorg can be purchased online at cincyticket.com. Community members can also take a tour of the iconic building. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 S. Main St. in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street and off First Street. Also visit sorgoperahouse.org for more details and a complete schedule of events.