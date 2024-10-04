Trick-or-Treat times for Butler and Warren counties

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities Oct. 31. Here are the times for various localities.
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Hamilton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Liberty Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Madison Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Middletown: 5:30- 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Monroe: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
West Chester Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
WARREN COUNTY
Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Mason: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Did we miss your area? To have your Trick-or-treat times published, please email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
