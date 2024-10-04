Breaking: 2 Butler County political leaders, rivals collaborate on mental health, addiction campaign

Trick-or-Treat times for Butler and Warren counties

1 hour ago
Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities Oct. 31. Here are the times for various localities.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Hamilton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Liberty Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Madison Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Middletown: 5:30- 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Monroe: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

West Chester Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

WARREN COUNTY

Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Mason: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Did we miss your area? To have your Trick-or-treat times published, please email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

