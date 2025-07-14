Your local library card is a pass to do way more than book borrowing

To help educate cardholders about the perks, the Washington-Centerville Public Library will soon host a “What Can My Library Card Do?” event at its Woodbourne Branch.

“We found that, when people think of a library, they still think of books, which makes sense they’ve got a ton of books here, but we just offer so much more,” said the library’s Adult Service Specialist Chris Eddington. “Even longtime patrons that have been coming here for years are constantly surprised by all the offerings we have.”

Many of the options to be highlighted at the event can be found within WCPL’s online “Library of Things.” This collection is made of various categories, including technology, hobbies and musical instruments.

For those interested in board gaming, the library offers more than 500 different board games and expansions to check out. The collection features classics such as Trivial Pursuit, as well as modern hits like Avalon and Apples to Apples.

The aforementioned museum tickets are available in the form of Culture Passes, which give cardholders the option to visit the Dayton Art Institute, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Carillon Historical Park and the International Peace Museum.

Another offering in “The Library of Things” are Maker Kits, which feature everything one would need to get into a particular hobby. The library currently offers kits for woodburning, animation, bird watching, origami and more.

The collection is frequently updated with new offerings for guests to check out, with one newcomer being especially sought-after.

“A super popular one that we just got recently was a pressure washer,” said Eddington. “We put it on social media and it blew up.”

Alongside physical items included within “The Library of Things,” the upcoming event will also discuss the digital offerings open to cardholders.

The library has teamed up with popular service Hoopla, which offers a vast selection of movies, comics, audiobooks, music and eBooks for free. Cardholders also have access to Comics Plus, a similar service featuring graphic novel, comics and manga.

Another platform collaborating with the Washington Centerville Public Library, Press Reader, gives readers access to thousands of magazines and newspapers.

“We actually just got the stats back from it cause its a fairly new offering for us, but in the last 12 months, over 246,000 articles have been read,” said Eddington.

This upcoming event will also discuss the library’s maker space, Creativity Commons. Located at 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, the area features 3D printers, laser cutters, banner printers and more.

HOW TO GO

What: ‘What Can My Library Card Do?’

When: 3-4 p.m. July 23

Location: Woodbourne Library: 6060 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

More info: events.wclibrary.info

WHAT DO OTHER LIBRARIES OFFER?

Ohio has 251 library systems, according to the state government. Find out more online at https://library.ohio.gov/residents/find-an-ohio-library.