What it’s like at Kings Island this year: One ride is closed, others refreshed

One of the biggest changes made in the off-season was the complete overhaul of Backlot Stunt Coaster, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025. Now named Queen City Stunt Coaster, the ride’s former Hollywood theme was swapped out for a celebration of all things Cincinnati. This includes signs featuring city landmarks such as Union Terminal.

This renovation was kept a complete secret from fans, only announced by the park via social media the morning of Passholder Preview Day.

However, guest were told of updates coming to another of the parks attractions, the iconic Beast. Kings Island announced last March they would be teaming up with wooden coaster manufacturer the Gravity Group to replace more than 20% of the ride’s track.

This refurbishment was highly anticipated by fans of the ride, and the Beast’s line quickly became one of the longest in the park. The wait was worth it for many, with guests appreciating the smoother ride and updated thrills.

“After the first drop and first turn, that whole section going through the straight away is all new track.” said one rider. “Super smooth, and a little bit of airtime.”

Guests also went to social media to praise the new ride experience.

“The new and improved Beast is AMAZING.” said X (formerly Twitter) user @allclear_ooh. “@KingsislandPR knocked it out of the park.”

Other rides at the park received a refresh, too. This includes the Grand Carousel, which received a new roof and sign, and Shake Rattle and Roll, which got a new paint job to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

One ride, however, was completely absent on opening day. The Monster, which opened at Kings Island’s predecessor Coney Island in 1968, was completely disassembled during Pass Holder Preview Day, with a large fence blocking its entrance.

Kings Island’s Director of Communications Chad Showalter revealed the ride’s closure is due to the delayed delivery of a necessary part. The piece is currently scheduled to be delivered in July, with the Monster set to open once again following reassembly.

Fences were also placed near the back of the park’s Eiffel Tower. This is to make way for the construction of a brand-new festival center to be located next to the Grand Carousel. Once completed, the venue will match the décor of the nearby ride and will be utilized for the park’s special events such as the Food and Wine Festival and Grand Carnivale.

Alongside this new building, Kings Island has also renovated various other facilities throughout the park. This includes Planet Snoopy’s blue ice cream stand, which now features a completely new design.

Guests will see even more changes come to Kings Island throughout the season. On May 24, the Soak City water park will open with several brand-new attractions. This includes the children’s play area Splash River Junction and RiverRacers, the first duel-racing water coaster in Ohio.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island

When: Now open select days through May 14 and fully open daily through through Labor Day. Soak City set to open May 24

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com