Garver Family Farm Market to host inaugural country music festival

With three acts on the lineup this year, the day’s entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. with Tony Hale & Blackwater Bluegrass, followed by Jessie Lyn & the TNT Country Band at 3:30 p.m.

Colton James will headline the festival beginning at 7 p.m.

Garver Music Fest 2025 will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 3. Parking is $2. Handicap accessible parking is also available.

There will be a cover charge for the nighttime set with $5 wristbands. This is for those 21 and older.

The event will feature live music, boutique vendors, several food trucks and food from Garver’s Deli & Restaurant, drinks from Garver’s beverage carts and more. New cocktails from the summer menu will be highlighted at the bar. There will also be swag available for purchase, such as T-shirts and koozies.

The festivities will take place outdoors, on the patio area, and the whole back lot area will be designated for the festival. There will be tables and chairs set up for guests, along with an outdoor bar.

Garver Family Farm Market originated as a roadside produce stand in 1991.

“Over the years, we have slowly expanded our selection with the fresh, home-grown produce to pumpkins, and flowers. It wasn’t until about 10 years ago, we started doing occasional festivals and events, maybe once or twice a year,” Taylor said.

“Last year, right around this time is when we opened our brand-new farm market store, Garver Family Farm Market 2.0, if you will. So, we went from 500-sq. ft. with a seasonal operational farm market to 12,000-sq. ft. of a brand-new farm store, which features a farm-to-table style deli, a scratch bakery, a specialty coffee shop, and a wine bar,” she said.

“Of course, we still have produce, flowers, and pumpkins as we always did before. We have a selection of home goods, gifts and décor. And then, with the wine bar, that also allows us to feature more events, such as the music festival with live music, entertainment, and with this new amount of space that we have, we are also able to do a lot more workshops and activities, and we do a number of private bookings as well,” she said.

Garver Family Farm Market also offers entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays with live music, karaoke and trivia.

The new building is on the same property as the former building at Ohio 63 and Yankee Road.

“Our farm was founded in 1926, so we are coming up on our Centennial anniversary, and we knew we wanted to build something that could be sustainable for years to come,” Taylor said.

Word of mouth has spread quickly, and the market continues to be busy with old and new customers alike. The grand opening was May 4, 2024.

“We’ve really had a nice time getting to know all the new customers. We’ve always had a wonderful customer base before, made up of loyal customers who have been with us for years. They come in multiple times a week, and we know them by name,” Taylor said.

MORE DETAILS

Garver Family Farm Market is currently in the process of producing its own wine with grapes that are grown on the family’s property. It will unveil the home-grown, home-produced wine this summer.

The farm and market is located at 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. It’s online at garverfarmmarket.com.