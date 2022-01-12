Musical ‘Spelling Bee’ by INNOVAtheatre takes Sorg stage Thursday, runs through weekend

Caption Samuel Horton plays William Barfée in INNOVAtheatre's "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in Middletown Jan. 13-16, 2022. CONTRIBUTED Caption Samuel Horton plays William Barfée in INNOVAtheatre's "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in Middletown Jan. 13-16, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

“We’ve been rehearsing since the middle of October. We have a talented cast, so rehearsals have been very fun and productive. Right, now, we’re ready to go for tech week, (which started on Sunday). We put a lot of work in. The show looks great, and everyone sounds fantastic. It’s been nice to have such a learned cast made up of people who know what they’re doing,” Brown said.

The cast also includes Bri Landrum (as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre,) Chase Engel (as Leaf Coneybear), Liz Lindon (as Marcy Park), Jacob Nichols (as Charlito “Chip” Tolentino), Clare Hingsbergen (as Rona Lisa Peretti), Jason S. Lakes (as Vice Principal Douglas Panch) and Michaela Cramer (as Mitch Mahoney). Several of the characters in the cast play multiple roles in the show.

Caption Jason Lakes plays the vice principal in INNOVAtheatre's "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in Middletown Jan. 13-16, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

Immersing the audience through hilarious, touching and catchy songs, each speller reveals his or her hopes, struggles, and passions as they make their way through the competition. Plus, there’s a chance for audience participation, and the actors come out in the aisles, so attendees will get to see them in an up-close and intimate setting.

“The cast is filled with wonderful singers. This show really focuses on solo talent, especially with the character-specific songs. There’s a lot of heavy-vocal performance songs. ... then, in addition to that, they’re all very strong character actors. This is one of the biggest character-driven shows out there,” Brown said.

The show is about a spelling bee, and the unique twist in the show is that the kids in the show are played by adults. So, there are some adult themes and coarse language.

“The unique spin that we put on the show is that when you enter the show, the idea is not that you’re going to watch a show of the spelling bee on the stage, but that you’re actually going to come into the spelling bee and be the audience of a spelling bee. That’s one of the big things I advocated for,” Brown said.

Christopher Koonce serves as the assistant director. The show is produced by Kat Brown and Abby James with choreography by Anna Rae Brown, vocal direction by Adelyn Rae Helms and orchestral direction by Judy Mansky.

INNOVAtheatre has made its home at the Sorg, where all the group’s live performances are held. The show is made possible in part by generous grants from the Middletown Community Foundation and First Financial Bank.

HOW TO GO

What: “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

When: Thurs., Jan. 13 through Sun., Jan. 16. Show times are at 8 p.m. on Thurs., Fri., and Sat., with additional 3 p.m. matinee performances on Sat. and Sun.

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main Street, Middletown

Admission: Reserved seating tickets are $25 in advance. More information is available at www.sorgoperahouse.org. To purchase tickets, visit www.cincyticket.com. Tickets will also be available at the door for each performance, if the show is not sold out. Note: The show contains PG-13 adult humor. Masks are optional; the theater is operating at full capacity.