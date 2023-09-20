10SOCO performance series in Oxford kicks off with jazz and soul music

The Oxford Community Arts Center will soon present the first performance of its 2023-2024 10SoCo performance series with Dr. E “From the SOUL.”

“With Dr. E, I’m looking forward to hearing some of the songs that she has written and produced as well as some of the songs that she does from Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, and Gladys Knight, paying homage to those great musicians,” said Trisha Porter, community relations coordinator at Oxford Community Arts Center.

A native of Cleveland, Dr. E, (also known as Elaine Richardson) is a celebrated name in the world of soul and jazz music.

“Her music is phenomenal. She does everything from soul to rock n’ roll. So, it’s very impressive,” Porter said.

Additionally, Dr. E is a professor of Literacy Studies, Department of Teaching and Learning, at The Ohio State University. She’s also an author, and she has founded the Hip Hop Literacies Conference and Education Foundation for Freedom, which is dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls.

As part of the commitment to fostering a thriving arts community, Oxford Community Arts Center continues to provide a platform for both emerging and established artists to share their gifts with the community, Porter said.

The 10SOCO 2023-2024 season will feature an outstanding lineup of performances spanning various artistic disciplines, including music, theater and comedy.

“We have been fortunate and blessed to have such an excellent array of people who have been willing to come and perform for us, and the community always receives it very well. This year, we’re super excited, because we have some great performers on the line-up,” said Porter.

Other shows this season will include Luca Stricagnoli (guitarist) on Nov. 4, “Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” on Feb. 10, 2024, and Sarah Hagen with “Perk Up, Pianist” (comedy) on Mar. 23. The Season Presenting Sponsor is WildBerry, and the Series Presenting Sponsors are The Elms Hotel and The Elizabeth Wakeman Henderson Charitable Foundation. Oxford Community Arts Center also extends special thanks to Ken Johnson for his continued support of the 10SOCO season.

The 10SoCo performance series, a play on Oxford Community Arts Center’s address at 10 South College Ave., will bring Oxford and the surrounding communities a diverse, affordable concert experience set in a historic setting at the facility.

OCAC also recently unveiled its Magic Carpet Family performances, which will feature a family-friendly lineup of performances across a wide-range of artistic genres, including science, dance, puppets and more.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate the 2023-2024 season of 10SOCO and Magic Carpet Family with performances that truly embody the spirit of our community and the transformative power of the arts,” said Heidi Schiller, executive director of OCAC. “This season is a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing meaningful cultural experiences and fostering a vibrant arts scene in Oxford.”

As part of the Magic Carpet Family line-up, audiences of all ages will experience “The Reluctant Dragon” presented by Lexington Children’s Theatre on Oct. 27, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” from Madcap Puppets on Dec. 15, “Harriet Tubman-Straight Up Outta’ The Underground” by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati on Jan. 26, “Cows Don’t Fly” with Lexington Children’s Theatre on Mar. 15 and “Mister C Live: Air is Everywhere” on Apr. 5.

Tickets for the Magic Carpet Family performances are $5 for children ages 12 and younger and $7 for ages 13 and older.

How to go

What: Dr. E “From the SOUL”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave.

Cost: $18 adults and $15 seniors/students

More info: oxarts.org or call (513) 524-8506