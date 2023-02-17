‘You’re not going to rob me,’ Esther Price cashier says to Valentine’s Day robber

Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the chocolate maker’s headquarters and retail store at 1709 Wayne Ave.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 60s wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with women’s hosiery covering his face and hands. He handed a note written on a small white piece of paper that read, “This is not a joke! Put all of the money that you have in your cash register into this bag, or else!,” according to a Dayton Police Department spokesman.