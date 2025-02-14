Woman indicted in head-on OVI crash that seriously injured Middletown woman

8 hours ago
A Franklin woman indicted by a Warren County grand jury is accused of driving impaired during a head-on crash last fall in Turtlecreek Twp. that seriously injured a Middletown woman.

Erica Nachelle Okere, 49, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 28 in Warren County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Okere was driving her 2023 Tesla Model X on Union Road at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 19, 2024, when she went off the west side of the road and struck a sign, then got back on the road, went left of center and struck a 2024 Chevolet Trax head-on near the intersection with Hendrickson Road, according to a crash report filed by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The impact forced the Chevrolet SUV backward off the west side of the road and into a pole. The driver, a 25-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, the report stated.

Okere suffered possible injuries and also was taken to Atrium.

Alcohol was suspected, and a blood test measured Okere’s blood-alcohol content at .291 — more than three times Ohio’s .08 legal driving limit — according to the crash report.

