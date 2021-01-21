Woman charged with sexual battery at Warren County corrections center

Lena Miniard, 49, was charged with sexual battery in Warren County Common Pleas Court. She is due in court Feb. 5 for an arraignment, according to court records. She was not booked into the Warren County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that Miniard was employed at CCC as a residential adviser and was responsible for maintaining a safe and secure setting for clients and making sure their program protocols are followed. He said that she was to monitor inmate activity, perform security checks, oversee inmate activity and document it, as well as transport inmates.