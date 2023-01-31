Woman charged with animal cruelty after puppy left in crate in Preble County

A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after a beagle puppy was left in a plastic crate at a Preble County intersection in late December 2022.
Credit: Preble County Jail
Kayla Rae Brown, 26, of Lewisburg, was arraigned Tuesday in Eaton Municipal Court for cruelty to animals, a fifth-degree felony, as well as two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and one count of falsification, also a misdemeanor.
In a release, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call on Dec. 27, 2022, that a beagle puppy was dumped in a crate at the intersection of Verona and Sonora roads in Harrison Twp. Deputies found the crate sitting on its top with the dog inside while it was 25 degrees outside that day.
The sheriff’s office said that the dog was barely able to move and taken to a local veterinarian, who found that the dog was about 22 weeks old, malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from muscle loss.
An investigation led to a search warrant at Brown’s residence, where she was arrested on Monday.
No attorney was listed for Brown, who is held on a $25,000 cash-only bond in the Preble County Jail.
