Woman charged with animal cruelty after puppy left in crate in Preble County

In a release, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call on Dec. 27, 2022, that a beagle puppy was dumped in a crate at the intersection of Verona and Sonora roads in Harrison Twp. Deputies found the crate sitting on its top with the dog inside while it was 25 degrees outside that day.

The sheriff’s office said that the dog was barely able to move and taken to a local veterinarian, who found that the dog was about 22 weeks old, malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from muscle loss.