Woman accused of running brothel at Englewood massage business

A Kentucky woman indicted on prostitution charges is accused of running a brothel at an Englewood massage business.
Xiuqin Cheng, 55, of Lexington, Ky., was ordered to appear May 10 for her arraignment on Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following her Tuesday indictment for promoting prostitution and misdemeanor prostitution.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated complaints that illegal sexual activity was occurring at Jade Massage & Spa, 108 N. Main St. The charges are for a March 14 incident, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
It is not clear whether the business remains open, but a phone number listed for the business did not work.
