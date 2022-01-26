Hamburger icon
Woman accused of intentionally driving car into a crowd in Trotwood

Rojanae F. Grigsby

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
18 minutes ago

A Harrison Twp. woman is accused of driving into a crowd and seriously injuring her father and three others earlier this month in Trotwood.

Rojanae F. Grigsby, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division for eight counts of felonious assault and four counts of vehicular assault.

The incident happened Jan. 13, according to Trotwood police.

“The defendant intentionally drove her vehicle into a crowd of people, seriously injuring four people including her biological father,” an affidavit stated.

Grigsby is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond. She has been jailed since her arrest on a warrant Tuesday afternoon by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, records show.

