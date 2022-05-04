West Chester Police awarded grant for summer traffic enforcement

A grant will be used by West Chester Twp. this spring and summer for traffic enforcement targeted at curbing serious crashes.
The department received the $6,422 grant to fund 100 hours of personnel for traffic enforcement from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, according to Police Chief Joel Herzog.
“Traffic safety is a priority all year long, but during the summer months when there are more celebrations and more people on the road this grant comes at the perfect time,” Herzog said.
This grant program provides federal funds administered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Traffic Safety Office to eligible agencies to be used for projects such as traffic safety education, enforcement and engineering. Specifically, the grant will be used in West Chester Twp. to reduce fatal crashes and alcohol-related traffic crashes and to increase safety belt.
The grant program allows for enforcement time for at least one summertime event: Annual Click It or Ticket Blitz, May 23 to June 5; Independence Day Holiday, July 1 to 5 and Annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.
