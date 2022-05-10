WATCH: Body cameras show deadly I-75 shooting

The officers asked about less-lethal options available, but neither they nor an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper assisting at the crash scene had access to less lethal means, the chief said.

Isham had a .44-caliber revolver that appeared to be a reproduction Civil War era Remington revolver.

Police and fire crews responded at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 north near Dryden Road. When they arrived they found one vehicle was on its top and a second in a ditch.

“The suspect had a gun, pointed the firearm at the officers, officers shot the suspect. The officers then immediately secured the weapon and called for the medics to come in and help,” Richardson said. “Officers attempted to engage the suspect for approximately 5 minutes. They gave him, we counted 41 commands over that 5 minutes to put the gun down, which he ignored.”