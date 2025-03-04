Warren County woman accused of selling drugs that led to overdose death

Shepherd reportedly caused the death of another on June 24, 2024, in Franklin Twp. by selling drugs to the deceased, according to her indictment.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Fire and Rescue responded to an overdose in the 9800 block of Dixie Highway. While crews were on the way, the call was upgraded with CPR in progress. McCloud’s father told responding deputies that two doses of Narcan, an overdose reversal medication, had been administered and that McCloud had been down for about 30 minutes. A deputy gave McCloud a third dose of Narcan before medics arrived and took over all lifesaving efforts, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Medics worked on McCloud for approximately 35 minutes until time of death was called by a medic, who was on the phone with a physician, the report stated.

McCloud’s father told deputies his son was in a drug rehab program, which he had completed earlier in the day. He said around 7 p.m. he went to the grocery store and texted his son around 7:30 p.m. to turn on the oven, which he replied “OK.” When McCloud’s father arrived home from the store around 7:50 p.m., he found his son unresponsive and lying on the bed, according to the report.

McCloud’s cell phone contained messages from a woman he went to get high with in Carlisle and another woman only known as Chelsi who was in his rehab group.

“The messages appear to be informing Nathaniel they were on the way to deliver narcotics,” the report stated.