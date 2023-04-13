BreakingNews
Police: Child shot in Middletown park after picking up unsecured weapon
X

Warren County seeking assistance to find suspect

Crime & Law
By
27 minutes ago

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on charges of rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor.

The suspect is identified as Tyler James Hagens and is described as a black male, 5-feet, 7 inches, 190 pounds with black/brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm with the name “TY” on it.

Hagens may be driving a 2011 Black Chevrolet Impala. He has family and acquaintances in the Forest Park, Ohio area and is also known to be armed with a handgun.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tyler James Hagens, contact Detective Brandi Carter, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, at 513-695-2338, or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.

In Other News
1
Judge orders 3rd mental competency eval for man charged in quadruple...
2
Ohio AG: Phony charity pockets donations purported to go to East...
3
Ex-student teacher at Lakota sentenced for having sex with teen
4
Former Miami Regionals employee admits to stealing $90K through credit...
5
‘Justice for Katelyn’ rally planned at Fairfield park

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top