Warren County deputies investigating bank robbery

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify two suspects involved in a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in Deerfield Twp.
Deputies said the First Financial Bank branch at 8601 Landen Drive was robbed at 3:30 p.m. The suspect who entered the bank was identified as a man in his late 20s with a thin build last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with the hood over his head, white gym shoes, baseball cap and a light blue medical-style mask. The suspect entered the bank and provided the teller with a note demanding cash, deputies said.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran to the Landen Square Kroger parking lot and got into the passenger side of a silver, late model Volkswagen Jetta. The car, occupied by two males, fled the parking lot.
Anyone with information or can identify the robbery suspects to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280.