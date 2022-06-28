journal-news logo
VIDEO: Nylo Lattimore’s father released early after attacking his son’s accused killer

Crime & Law
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
4 hours ago

Desean Brown, accused of killing 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore and putting her 3-year-old son, Nylo, into the Ohio Rive still alive, was punched by the boy’s father Thursday during a procedural hearing.

Antonio Hughes leaped at Brown, punching him repeatedly in the head and neck before he was held down by deputies.

Court officers handcuffed Hughes and helped him to his feet, but he again lunged at Brown. Four officers were needed to hold Hughes down before he was led from the courtroom.

Hughes was charged with contempt of court and was ordered to serve seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center. However, he was released on Monday, three days early.

He has not been charged in the attack on Brown.

Strangers who never knew Nylo Lattimore or his mother, Nyteshia Lattimore, are still gathering to mourn the presumed death of the 3-year-old, who remains missing after his mother was found dead and abandoned on Pete Rose Way in December. CONTRIBUTED BY MADDY SCHMIDT / WCPO-TV

Strangers who never knew Nylo Lattimore or his mother, Nyteshia Lattimore, are still gathering to mourn the presumed death of the 3-year-old, who remains missing after his mother was found dead and abandoned on Pete Rose Way in December. CONTRIBUTED BY MADDY SCHMIDT / WCPO-TV

Strangers who never knew Nylo Lattimore or his mother, Nyteshia Lattimore, are still gathering to mourn the presumed death of the 3-year-old, who remains missing after his mother was found dead and abandoned on Pete Rose Way in December. CONTRIBUTED BY MADDY SCHMIDT / WCPO-TV

During the hearing, Brown’s attorneys requested his confession to police on the day of his arrest be thrown out ahead of his trial. His attorneys claimed Brown had invoked right to an attorney, but that officers asking him “do you feel like you need one at this point” had intimidated him into speaking with police without one.

Judge Megan Shanahan denied the motion and said she did not believe police had acted improperly with Brown during his interrogation nor were Brown’s rights violated.

Brown is charged with two counts of murder, and one count each of felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He is accused of murdering his then-girlfriend, Nyteisha Lattimore, and putting 3-year-old Nylo into the Ohio River while still alive in early December 2020.

Nylo’s body has never been recovered.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati police detectives told the judge it appears Nyteisha was pregnant with Brown’s child but had a miscarriage. Detectives believe Brown killed her and Nylo out of retaliation for the miscarriage.

If found guilty, Brown faces the death penalty.

This undated photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shows Desean Brown. Brown, 21, is being held without bond on four charges including two counts of aggravated murder in the slayings of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shows Desean Brown. Brown, 21, is being held without bond on four charges including two counts of aggravated murder in the slayings of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shows Desean Brown. Brown, 21, is being held without bond on four charges including two counts of aggravated murder in the slayings of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Felicia Jordan, WCPO
