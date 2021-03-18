U.S. Attorney: Prosecuting COVID-19 relief fraud top priority

Jackson’s attorneys said she applied for the loans not out of greed but to help her family who lost income due to the pandemic.

Prosecutors told a judge in Jackson’s case that stealing from the COVID-19 relief programs is a detriment to everyone.

“The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to help legitimate small business owners to keep their doors open and Americans employed during the current pandemic,” prosecutors said in the sentencing memorandum. “But PPP funds are not unlimited, and misdirecting emergency assistance from small businesses who need it to stay afloat harms all of us.”

Jackson is due back in court soon to determine whether she will be allowed to turn herself into authorities at a later date or if she should start her prison sentence now.

Patel said Jackson’s case is the only case filed of its kind in Dayton at the moment, but investigators are looking into others and the office will hold other law-breakers accountable.

“Her prison sentence should serve as a warning to anyone else considering this conduct,” Patel said.

Patel said there are two other similar cases in the District of Southern Ohio, one in Columbus and the other in Cincinnati.