Uninvited man found asleep in Miami fraternity house, charged with burglary

He was then taken downstairs and placed in a police cruiser.

Both the property custodian and lone resident of the house said they did not know Patrick or invite him into the residence. Both were given statement forms to complete and return to the police department after they did a thorough walk-through to look for missing or damaged items.

Detectives were dispatched to the house to process the residence, which had multiple rooms with items thrown everywhere, the report stated.

Patrick was taken to the police department where one of the detectives returned to read him his rights and question him. Patrick said he had been to a birthday party at Hueston Woods the evening before with his girlfriend and another male. He remembered being at the UDF store at 2 a.m. and walking away after an argument with his girlfriend. He said he remembered going to at least two residences looking for a place to sleep or arrange a ride home to Hamilton.

He allegedly remembered going to a fraternity house and taking pool cue sticks apart to use to hold windows open on the front of the house. He claimed to not remember anything else but was confident he did not break in, entering only through unlocked doors and saying he did not steal any items from any locations.

He was charged with burglary.

In court, bond was set for Patrick at $15,000 and the case was bound over for grand jury consideration.