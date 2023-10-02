Former UD administrator, 2 airmen among arrests in human trafficking sting

A former University of Dayton administrator and two U.S. Air Force personnel were among men arrested last week in Montgomery County as part of a statewide human trafficking sting.

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday. “The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

The Montgomery County Human Trafficking Task Force was one of nearly 100 law enforcement and service organizations to participate in the statewide crackdown that led to the arrests of 149 “johns” seeking to buy sex.

Seven people were arrested locally, including a 55-year-old UD administrator; a 44-year-old Indiana University professor from Richmond; and two airmen, one with an address in Dayton and another with an address in Washington, D.C., according to Yost’s release.

In addition a 45-year-old Fairfield man was arrested, but it is not clear where.

Steve Irwin, spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, said the men are facing charges of soliciting prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The Montgomery County Human Trafficking Task Force is comprised of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Twp. Police Department, Miami Twp. Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

We are working to learn more about the sting operation conducted in Montgomery County.