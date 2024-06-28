Trotwood woman gets 2 years in OVI crash that seriously injured 2 Lebanon teens

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

The crash happened at 9:55 p.m. Dec. 23 when Cooper — who was driving a 2006 Mercury Montego southwest on state Route 123 in Franklin Twp. — swerved left of center, according to a crash report filed by the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 16-year-old Lebanon girl driving a 2008 Pontiac Vibe swerved left in an attempt to avoid a collision, but Cooper swerved the Mercury back to the right and struck the Pontiac head-on, the report stated.

The 16-year-old girl and her front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old Lebanon boy, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Cooper was not injured.

Alcohol was suspected in the crash and the document stated Cooper’s blood-alcohol level reportedly tested at 0.27, more than three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.