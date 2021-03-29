Trial date set for 1 of 3 teens charged in fatal Middletown shooting

The teens, one of whom is accused of pulling the trigger, are scheduled to be in Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Erik Niehaus’ courtroom Monday for a probable cause hearing.

Gmoser said because of the level of seriousness of the crime and their age, the cases are a mandatory bind-over to adult court if probable cause is found by the judge.

Karlos Chase Philpot Credit: Middletown City Jail Credit: Middletown City Jail

One of the 17-year-olds said he went to the residence armed with two other people to “get $60 that was owed to him for marijuana,” according to court documents.

The person who opened the door attempted to shut it and caught the 17-year-old’s arm in the door, it said.

“After the door hit (the teen’s arm) he stated he started pulling the trigger because it upset him,” according to the complaint signed by Detective Ken Mynhier.

The surviving resident who was also shot told police he was at home with Combs and other friends and family when there was a knock at the door. The man said they opened the door and saw three people with guns and masks and tried to close the door.

He said one of the three was able to put his hand through the door and fired. The resident said he was recognized one of the suspects from the voice and hair.