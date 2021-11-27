Traffic stop of luxury SUV leads to drug arrest in Eaton

A traffic stop earlier this week led to a drug arrest in Eaton.
Officers stopped a Lexus SUV on Sunday in the 500 block of South Barron Street.
The Eaton Police Division’s K9 Rossi gave a positive alert to the vehicle during a “free air sniff.” This allowed police to search the vehicle, according to a release posted Tuesday on social media.
Officers seized suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and an unknown substance along with drug paraphernalia and cash.
Gary Jerome Frazier II, 45, of Camden, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools.
The charges will be presented to a Preble County grand jury, police said.
Credit: Eaton Police Division
About the Author