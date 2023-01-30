Tips led to Middletown bank robbery suspect’s arrest; bond set at $250K

Bond has been set at $250,000 for a man accused of robbing a Middletown bank last week.
Morgan Steinle, 27, was arrested Friday morning and charged with robbery for allegedly robbing Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Tuesday. He was arraigned hours after the arrest in Middletown Municipal Court. where bond was set.
Tips received from the public after Middletown police posted bank security photos led to the arrest, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.
Steinle is accused of walking into LCNB on Marie Drive at about 1:08 p.m. Tuesday and passing a note to a bank teller demanding cash then fleeing in a black Chevy Cruze.
According to detectives, Steinle confessed to the robbery, and some of the stolen money was located at a Jackson Lane residence.
The 2016 Chevy Cruze was found by police in the parking lot of Eagle Crest Apartments. When detectives found Steinle, he said “he was going to turn himself in later and the money was on the table from the robbery,” according to court documents.
The teller gave Steinle $2,844. Nelson said Steinle had made some purchases but much of the cash was recovered.
Steinle is scheduled to be back in Middletown Municipal Court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
