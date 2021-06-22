‘They were shot in self defense’: Pizza shop employee reports southwest Ohio shooting in 911 call

Both attempted robbers were armed, a worker said.

“The one’s got a big crowbar and had what looked like a knife and they were sprinting toward us,” he said. “It looked like a knife or hedge clippers or something.”

A second worker who identified himself as the shooter told dispatchers said he’s a lawful concealed carry holder.

Initially, the first employee said the person shot, later identified as Melton, was breathing and facedown.

“He’s bleeding really bad,” he told the dispatcher. “We need an ambulance ASAP please.”

However, later during the call, he said he didn’t think Melton was breathing still.

“He hasn’t moved in a long time,” he said. “I can’t tell if he’s breathing anymore.”

CareFlight was called to respond, but it was canceled, and investigators from the Clark County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the store.

A third employee was also inside the Papa John’s during the attempted robbery.

Clark said early Monday all the workers were safe.

“I’m just so glad my driver has a concealed carry,” the 911 caller said. “Because I wouldn’t know what to do with them running in like that.”