Suspect in fatal I-75 hit-and-run in Moraine back in Ohio

The 37-year-old Dayton man has not been charged in connection to the crash reported around 12:15 a.m. April 21 on I-75 South near the Dryden Road exit in a construction zone. However, police identified his white 2021 Ram 2500 pickup truck as the one that struck Emily Ryan who was standing outside a broken down car, Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish said previously.

Police used GPS data to track the truck to a campground in Oldham County, Kentucky. Florence police arrested the suspect April 25 on a warrant out of Montgomery County for a probation violation. The man’s truck was seized and he also was charged in Kentucky through Boone County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle under influence, operating on suspended or revoked license and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle, records show.