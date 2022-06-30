Suspect in 2006 Oxford rape found through DNA tracing sentenced to prison

The victim said she was fearful during the assault that she was going to be kidnapped and was concerned about her housemates.

“Lloyd taught me that there are people out there who feel it is okay to take as they please,” she said.

Ailes, who the defense says is in failing health and has suffered two heart attacks, sat at the defense table and offered an apology.

“I am sorry, if I could take it back I would,” Ailes said.

Spaeth said in his time of the bench it is one of the worst sexual assault cases he can remember. He noted the “brutal darkness of the defendant’s actions.”

Ailes was taken into custody on Dec. 9, 2021, in Connersville, Ind., by Ohio law enforcement based on evidence pieced together by DNA tracing.

The indictment came after a lengthy investigation by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office using DNA genealogy tracing. The investigation was led by county prosecutor’s investigator Paul Newton.

The assault occurred on Jan. 9, 2006, at an off-campus house, according to the indictment and Gmoser.

Ailes wore a mask, but his face was visible to the woman for a brief time and a sketch of the suspect was developed. His DNA also was found. After forcing the woman to commit several sex acts, Ailes took $60 from her purse, Gmoser said.

In March 2006, a similar attack happened in Fayette County, Ind. DNA collected there matched the DNA in the Oxford case. However, there was no match to DNA entered in any law enforcement database. The case went cold until following the DNA through genealogy pointed to the accused.

Gmoser said his office had been working for years with experts from Parabon NanoLabs to track down the suspect using genealogy DNA databases to piece together a family tree of the suspect.

Investigators were able to find the suspect’s father, and then through unraveling a web of genealogy, eventually found his mother. But the man did not know he had fathered the son and the mother didn’t know her husband was not the father, Gmoser said.

Gmoser held a press conference after the sentencing that showcased the detailed work unraveling the case that started with a the work of the Oxford Police Department.

He questioned why the Indiana case has not been prosecuted Ailes given the evidence uncovered, noting there has been a wall of silence between his office and the prosecutor’s office in Indiana.

“My hope is upon the conclusion of this case, the Fayette County Ind. prosecutor will see it in the best interests of the state of Indiana to bring charges of rape against his defendant in view of the fact in view of the fact all the evidence has been established,” Gmoser said.