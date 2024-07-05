Suspect flown to hospital, two others injured after West Chester pursuit ends in crash

A suspect fleeing from police was flown to the hospital and two other people sustained apparent minor injuries after a West Chester police pursuit ended in a crash in Fairfield Friday afternoon.

West Chester Public Information Officer Barbara Wilson said that this afternoon, a West Chester officer was in pursuit of a person with several warrants, including domestic violence and weapons charges.

The pursuit ended on Mack Road in Fairfield with a crash involving a vehicle two people in it, Wilson said.

The suspect was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with unknown injuries, while the two people in the other vehicle sustained what appear to be minor injuries, she said.

Fairfield police are investigating the crash, Wilson said, while West Chester police investigate the pursuit.

