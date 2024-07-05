Suspect flown to hospital, two others injured after West Chester pursuit ends in crash

Explore Police follow leads in shooting of teens at Middletown fireworks event

The pursuit ended on Mack Road in Fairfield with a crash involving a vehicle two people in it, Wilson said.

The suspect was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with unknown injuries, while the two people in the other vehicle sustained what appear to be minor injuries, she said.

Fairfield police are investigating the crash, Wilson said, while West Chester police investigate the pursuit.